Carlos Rodón, White Sox beat Royals 3-0

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws during the first inning of the team's...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Carlos Rodón struck out eight in six innings, Zack Collins homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

The Royals were blanked for the second straight game in part of a six-game losing streak, all to division opponents.

Rodón (5-0) limited the Royals to five hits.

Kansas City threatened with two on and one out in the fourth, but the righty worked out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

Relievers Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks worked the final three innings to complete the shutout.

Hendriks earned with sixth save.

5/7/2021 11:33:13 PM (GMT -4:00)

