Carlos Rodón, White Sox beat Royals 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Carlos Rodón struck out eight in six innings, Zack Collins homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

The Royals were blanked for the second straight game in part of a six-game losing streak, all to division opponents.

Rodón (5-0) limited the Royals to five hits.

Kansas City threatened with two on and one out in the fourth, but the righty worked out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

Relievers Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks worked the final three innings to complete the shutout.

Hendriks earned with sixth save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/7/2021 11:33:13 PM (GMT -4:00)