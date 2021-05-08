2nd Chance: Violet

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Violet!

Violet is a sweet 2 to 3 year old husky mix.

She weighs just under 55 pounds.

Violet is a very sweet, loving, personable “lap” dog.

She is house broke and walks nice on a leash, and can be a bit of a “talker” sometimes.

She’s a happy dog and has lots of life to live. The question is, will it be with you?

If you want to adopt Violet, or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

