South Bend teacher receives “2021 Teacher of the Year” award for district

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Wagoner, a third-grade teacher at Clay International Academy, was named “2021 Teacher of the Year” at a virtual ceremony Thursday.

“I am really shocked and surprised. I was not expecting this. I was just hoping for the top ten,” said Wagoner.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings and others honored 30 nominees from across the district.

“I saw a lot of digital integration specialist for our corporation get nominated. I think that is hats off to the hard work they have put in to help the rest of us manage our technology and keep everything going smoothly. I was excited to see some of those people get nominated,” said Wagoner.

Wagoner said every teacher in the district deserves to be recognized for their hard work, dedication and impact.

“It’s always exciting and you feel really humbled because all of those nominees are very deserving. They are working just as hard as you are. Then there’s all the teachers in your building that are also just working, working, working,” said Wagoner.

Wagoner has been teaching for 21 years and said she loves her students.

“They are like your motivation. They are why I do it. I like planning lessons. I enjoy learning,” she said.

She will receive $2,500 for classroom materials and will represent the South Bend Community School Corporation at the state level as a 2020-2021 Indiana Teacher of the Year candidate.

