South Bend police search for wanted man

Pablo D. Pedraza
Pablo D. Pedraza(SBPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help finding Pablo D. Pedraza.

They say he cut off his GPS band and is now charged with escape and probation violation from his original felony charges.

Call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP if you have any information.

You can also use the P3 App or head to their website: p3tips.com/203. All tips are completely anonymous.

