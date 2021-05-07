South Bend police search for wanted man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help finding Pablo D. Pedraza.

They say he cut off his GPS band and is now charged with escape and probation violation from his original felony charges.

Call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP if you have any information.

You can also use the P3 App or head to their website: p3tips.com/203. All tips are completely anonymous.

