Pistons snap skid with 111-97 win over Grizzlies

The Grizzlies entered the game with a half-game lead over Golden State for eighth place in the Western Conference, but Memphis couldn’t take advantage of this matchup against a Detroit team with more than a few absences.
Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya (45) is greeted by teammate guard Cory Joseph (18)...
Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya (45) is greeted by teammate guard Cory Joseph (18) after a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points apiece to help the Detroit Pistons snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies entered the game with a half-game lead over Golden State for eighth place in the Western Conference, but Memphis couldn’t take advantage of this matchup against a Detroit team with more than a few absences. The Pistons still have the second-worst record in the NBA, but they’re just a half-game behind Minnesota. Oklahoma City, Orlando and Cleveland aren’t far ahead of Detroit either.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

