Pfizer starts application for full COVID-19 vaccine approval
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Pfizer/BioNTech has begun its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies announced.
It’s the first Covid-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.
All vaccines are being used under an emergency authorization.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.