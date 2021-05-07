Advertisement

Pfizer starts application for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer/BioNTech has begun its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies announced.

It’s the first Covid-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.

All vaccines are being used under an emergency authorization.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend Police investigating after juvenile arrives at hospital

Latest News

Texas lawmakers are considering voting restrictions
Voting restrictions gain momentum
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Police: Teacher disarmed student who shot 3 at Idaho school
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of...
Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death