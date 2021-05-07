Offensive line recruit Pat Coogan can’t wait to be Irish

CHICAGO (WNDU) - Notre Dame has been nicknamed “Offensive Line U,” as several of the top offensive line recruits in the country always seem to find their way to South Bend.

However, one Irish offensive lineman signee has loved Notre Dame football before that nickname ever came to exist.

“Notre Dame just stuck out like a sore thumb to me.”

Future Irish offensive lineman Pat Coogan was raised cheering on Notre Dame football, and this fall, the high school senior will don the blue and gold, and wear that gold helmet as a member of the Fighting Irish.

“It’s really exciting,” Coogan said. “I’ve been waiting on this my whole life I can’t wait.”

The Coogans spend many of their Friday nights at Marist High School, a private school in Chicago, watching Redhawk football. But on Saturday’s, the Coogan family always watches the Irish. Now watching Notre Dame football, got a lot better for the Coogans.

“We’re an intense football watching family,” Pat’s father Mike Coogan said. “If you watch us in the stands, we are pretty intense in a positive way. It’s intense. If he earns his spot we’ll just keep ratcheting up that intensity level.”

That intensity level reached an all-time high in the Coogan household when Pat got the call from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, and was offered a scholarship.

“It was so real,” Pat said. “I don’t even think I remember it. I just blacked out hearing the words. Never going to forget that moment.”

Coogan did not commit to the Irish right away, but with the help of Marist alum and former Notre Dame tight end Nic Weishar, it helped make Coogan’s decision easier.

“He was huge in my recruitment,” Pat said. “I’ve known him through Marist. I grew up watching him play and then I watched him at ND. He was helpful and knowing him through Marist has been an awesome experience.”

The three-star offensive lineman is ready to experience life as a Notre Dame football player.

“I was built on grit,” Pat said. “Just a hard worker. No one is going to out work me. That’s for sure. I’m always going to have a chip on my shoulder. Always.”

“He’s going to continue to be the player he’s always been, which is all heart, all guts, all out, all the time,” Pat’s mother Mary Beth Coogan said.

Now, the entire Coogan family will cherish the time Pat gets to spend in South Bend as a Golden Domer.

“It hasn’t completely sunk in,” Mike said. “Once we get on campus for this first game, it will kind of be a surreal moment. We’ve always been going to Notre Dame. So it’s wonderful.”

“I’m just excited for the journey,” Pat said. “I’m going to give it everything I got. We’re going to bring home a national championship.”

When Coogan decided to announce his decision to commit to Notre Dame, he called Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was shopping at Costco at the time.

That might go down as the best Costco trip Rees ever went on.

Coogan is excited for this next chapter. He will join the football team in June.

