Notre Dame baseball to recognize seniors in last home series of regular season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame baseball begins a Top 15 showdown with Florida State, and it’s also the last home series of the season.

That means the baseball program will celebrate it’s seniors, and it’s graduate students, as they play their last regular season series at Frank Eck Stadium.

While Irish manager Link Jarrett has only known this crop of seniors for two seasons, he says they’ve played a huge role in the program’s recent success.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Jarrett The contributions on the field. The performance in the class room. The way these guys conduct themselves off the field, it’s remarkable. They are an elite group of student athletes. Some of their baseball careers are far from over. It’s a special group. They helped me transition into what I was trying to do with the program. I couldn’t have done it without them. There have been some big moments that they’ve had quite an impact on. I am proud of the success they have tasted this year.”

Jarrett hopes the seniors and grad students receive more success this weekend as the Irish face Florida State.

First pitch of the series is Friday night at 6 PM on the ACC Network.

The senior celebrations will take place before the Saturday game.

