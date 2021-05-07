Michigan court: Call to UP police was a terrorist threat

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a hot-headed man who was charged under an anti-terrorism law.

Wilson Byczek uttered what was deemed to be a threat to the Iron County sheriff’s office in the Upper Peninsula in 2017.

Byczek was suing a local resort over a workplace injury and said if he didn’t get money “it was going to be hashtag Las Vegas.”

A mass shooting in Las Vegas had occurred days earlier.

Byczek was convicted of making a terrorist threat and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The appeals court upheld the conviction, although one judge said the result is not what the Legislature intended when it passed a law after 9/11.

