Advertisement

Michigan court: Call to UP police was a terrorist threat

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a hot-headed man who was charged under an anti-terrorism law.

Wilson Byczek uttered what was deemed to be a threat to the Iron County sheriff’s office in the Upper Peninsula in 2017.

Byczek was suing a local resort over a workplace injury and said if he didn’t get money “it was going to be hashtag Las Vegas.”

A mass shooting in Las Vegas had occurred days earlier.

Byczek was convicted of making a terrorist threat and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The appeals court upheld the conviction, although one judge said the result is not what the Legislature intended when it passed a law after 9/11.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend Police investigating after juvenile arrives at hospital

Latest News

Pablo D. Pedraza
South Bend police search for wanted man
Elkhart police looking for theft suspects
Elkhart police looking for theft suspects
South Bend teacher receives “2021 Teacher of the Year” award for district
South Bend teacher receives “2021 Teacher of the Year” award for district
In the month of April, we’ve seen several shootings in our area, South Bend in particular.
Violence in Michiana: “Why Shoot?”