Michiana native, former “The Voice” contestant releases first EP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good in Michiana? How about New Paris native and former contestant on “The Voice” releasing new music and his first EP!

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller sat down with the country music artist Friday to get an update on his life since competing on the big stage.

“Leave Me Lonely” is one of the songs on the new EP “Why Do I” by Jordan Lee, the Michiana native who competed on “The Voice” back in 2018.

“It’s been something I’ve been working on for a while. I’m really excited to have it out,” Lee said.

Jordan describes his new music as a melting pot of genres.

“I grew up with so many influences, and I listen to pop music, to country music, soul, kind of all those things, and I feel like this is a really good combination of all of those genres,” Lee said.

He wrote the music with Jason Wilkes, another contestant who he battled against on “The Voice.”

“We became good friends. We were supposed to be like enemies, quote-unquote enemies, and we became great friends. He produced the whole EP, and I think this EP is a product because of that show,” Lee said.

After a great year in 2019, Jordan says 2020 forced him to slow down and focus more on his work.

“Now I’ve changed my name from Jordan Kirkdorffer to Jordan Lee. I’ve kind of thought through more of what I want to be as an artist. I didn’t feel like I always had to be on the go. It’s honestly been kind of a curse and a blessing,” Lee said.

Right now Jordan is still working part-time in finance and hopes to play shows locally in the future.

“The goal is to one day be fully sufficient on music, but right now that’s kind of where life is,” Lee said.

He says coming back home always reminds him of his love for music.

“When I come back here it always reminds me to feel slower and take things in,” Lee said.

The new EP is out for everyone to listen to now, and Jordan says he’s excited for people to hear his hard work.

“I’m excited for people to listen to it and kind of be able to hear me,” Lee said.

To find Jordan Lee and his music, you can find him on Instagram at @jordanleemusic_ and on Facebook at @jordanleemusicofficial.

For a link to his music, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.