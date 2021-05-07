Advertisement

LeVert’s late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126

Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists.
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter (3) during the...
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Caris LeVert scored 31 points, including nine in the final 2:17, and the Indiana Pacers awoke from a recent funk with a 133-126 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks. LeVert also had 12 assists for his first double-double since being acquired by the Pacers in January. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting with nine assists. The Hawks missed potential game-tying 3s on two late possessions before the Pacers pulled away. Indiana had dropped four of five, including one of the season’s ugliest losses Wednesday in which the team managed just 93 points at home against Sacramento’s league-worst defense. Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

