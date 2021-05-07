Irish softball outfielder Leaa Hanks continues to crank

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish softball outfielder Leaa Hanks is coming off of the best game of her Notre Dame career.

In Notre Dame’s last game, the 11-6 win over Charlotte, Hanks went four-for-four at the plate and belted her first career home run at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf says she isn’t surprised by Hanks’ recent success.

“You know what [Hanks] does so well is she makes them guess,” Gumpf said. “When you have the speed and the power that Leaa has, the defense has to think a little bit and the pitcher has to pitch a little bit differently depending on what she thinks you are going to bring to the game. Leaa does an awesome job of reading defenses. When she does that, I let her have it and she does whatever she wants. She reads defenses really well. She has such fast bat speed that she can hit that inside pitch a ton.”

Hanks and the Irish will look to win their 12th game in a row Friday as they begin a four-game series, and their final home series of the season.

First pitch in Game 1 of the series is at 5 PM on Friday.

