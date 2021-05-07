Advertisement

Homes for Heroes surprises military member, spouse

By Carly Miller
May. 7, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about an active duty military member and his spouse both being surprised by Homes for Heroes Friday!

It’s National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, so Becky Johnson was first honored for her dedication as a military spouse.

Then her husband Ron Johnson was honored for his dedication to serving others and presented with a hero award from Homes for Heroes.

“I really enjoy what I do both the military side and with the fire department, and I just love it. I just feel like it’s my calling to help people whenever they need help,” Ron said.

“It does mean a lot to know that people realize there is somebody back home taking care of things and the glue that holds it together,” Becky said.

The two were presented with several gifts and say they are so grateful to be recognized.

