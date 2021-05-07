Advertisement

Fugitive Friday: Michiana Crime Stoppers asks for your help

Fugitive Friday
Fugitive Friday(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every Friday, Sgt. Kayla Miller and Michiana Crime Stoppers tell us about felony fugitives who police are looking for, and they’re asking for your help in catching them.

Kevin Slaughter Jr. is wanted for two counts of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement.

Kevin Slaughter Jr.
Kevin Slaughter Jr.(Michiana Crime Stoppers)

Adam Breden is wanted for auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Adam Breden
Adam Breden(Michiana Crime Stoppers)

Marcus Baskin is wanted for domestic battery, intimidation and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Marcus Baskin
Marcus Baskin(Michiana Crime Stoppers)

Isaiah Oliver is wanted for failure to appear, two counts of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Isaiah Oliver
Isaiah Oliver(Michiana Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on where these felony fugitives are, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/203.

