Frost and Rain at times this Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - AT LEAST IT WARMS UP NEXT WEEK!! It will become clear and calm tonight, and that means a widespread frost (and light freeze) by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be the best time this weekend with sunshine and highs into the upper 50s. Mother’s Day will be quite chilly with most areas getting at least some rain. Southern areas will likely get a soaking rain, with lighter amounts as you go north. Some computer models are showing all of us getting 1″-2″ of rain, and that is possible. Most models are showing that heavier rain staying south of US-6 and US-30 on Sunday. A gradual warm up comes our way next week...

Tonight: Clear and becoming calm. A widespread frost is likely later tonight. Low: 32, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: After the frosty start, lots of sunshine and becoming milder. High: 58, Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday night: Becoming cloudy with rain moving into southern areas. Low: 38

Sunday: Rain likely, heavy at times, south of US-6. Rain is likely farther north as well, but not as heavy. Either way, not a nice day for Mother’s Day. :( High: 49

