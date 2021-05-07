First Alert Forecast: Remaining Cooler with A Shower Possible Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Remaining cooler with a mixture of sun and clouds to end the week. We have a weak cold front crossing the area in the early afternoon, this could bring a slight chance for a shower across Michiana. These showers would be very isolated and short lived. Highs only reaching the middle 50s with a northwest breeze. High of 56.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will clear out leaving skies clear. Temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark by morning which means frost could form in Michiana. Low of 33.

SATURDAY: Widespread areas of frost are possible with lows dropping into the lower 30s during the morning hours. After this the sun will be out all day. Highs will remain cool, only reaching the middle 50s yet again. Clouds increase late in the evening ahead of our rain chance for mom’s big day. High of 58.

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy skies with showers possible. Scattered showers especially for our southern counties. These likely linger into the afternoon across the area. It will be a good idea to have a backup plan if you have outdoor activities for mom planned. Keep checking back for the latest as the track of this system means the difference between a few showers and a soaker.

LONG RANGE: After Sunday we have the sun returning in full force heading into next week. Lots of sun and finally warming into the 60s through the beginning of the week. Temperatures keep rising into the lower 70s by the end of our 10 day period with a couple more chances for some scattered showers late next week.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, May 6th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 50

Thursday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.02″

