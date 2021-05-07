Advertisement

DeBrincat’s OT score lifts Blackhawks past Hurricanes 2-1

That salvaged the final game of a three-game set. The Blackhawks were eliminated from postseason contention Monday to start the series.
Chicago Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates his overtime goal with Mike Hardman (86)...
Chicago Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates his overtime goal with Mike Hardman (86) during an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to help the Chicago Blackhawks rally past the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes 2-1. That salvaged the final game of a three-game set. The Blackhawks were eliminated from postseason contention Monday to start the series. But they got a strong performance in net from Collin Delia with 36 saves. Riley Stillman scored the tying goal late in the third for Chicago. Martin Necas scored the only goal for Carolina, which claimed a point for the 13th straight game. Carolina had won five straight games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

