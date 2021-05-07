Advertisement

Bulls complete sweep of Hornets in LaVine’s return, 120-99

LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league’s health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls breezed past the Charlotte Hornets 120-99 with Zach LaVine back on the floor. LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league’s health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for the Bulls. Chicago swept the season series against Charlotte by a combined 52 points. Chicago entered the night 3 1/2 games behind Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 24 points on six 3-pointers. Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench for the Hornets.

