St. Joseph Baseball beats Riley 11-1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend St. Joseph defeated Riley 11-1 Wednesday afternoon in a NIC matchup at St. Patrick’s Park.

The Indians jumped ahead 2-0 in the third inning.

Collin Suth added to the lead in the fourth with a dribbler to short to make it 3-0 Indians.

Kyle Tupper extended the inning with an RBI single of his own to make it 6-0 St. Joe.

In the fifth, Mattux Tarwacki ripped a double into the gap in left center field to seal the win for the Indians.

Up next, the Indians take on Penn next Monday. The Wildcats take on Marian on Thursday.

