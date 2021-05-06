South Bend police investigating shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young woman was shot Wednesday night at the Martin Luther King Center in South Bend.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds on the basketball court.

Her injuries were considered serious, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on her current condition.

Officers are not sure of the cause behind shooting at this time.

There are no suspects.

The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team was called to the scene and has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263

