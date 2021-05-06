Advertisement

South Bend Police investigating after juvenile arrives at hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team is investigating what appears to be a shooting.

They were called to the hospital around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a juvenile victim walked in with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

