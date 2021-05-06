Advertisement

South Bend Cubs take down River Bandits 4-3 with just two hits

The Cubs scored all four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs only recorded two hits on Wednesday night, but they did not need anymore as the Cubbies topped Quad Cities 4-3.

The Cubs scored all four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

South Bend tied the game after outfielder Cole Roederer hit a high fly ball to right center the River Bandits outfielders lost in the sun.

The Cubs scored two more runs after Quad Cities walked two batters with the bases loaded. They added another run on a Bryce Windham sacrifice fly to left.

The Cubs have now won 11 games in a row dating back to 2019. They’ll go for win number 12 in a row Thursday night against Quad Cities. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

South Bend St. Joseph defeated Riley 11-1 Wednesday afternoon in a NIC matchup at St. Patrick’s...
St. Joseph Baseball beats Riley 11-1
Cassidy Grimm stands on second after double against Charlotte.
Irish freshman infielder Cassidy Grimm makes the most of her recent opportunities
Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III (35) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Oshae...
Bagley’s fast start helps Kings race past Pacers 104-93
The Notre Dame men's golf team celebrates winning the Fighting Irish Classic in the fall of 2019.
Notre Dame men’s golf qualifies for NCAA Regional for first time since 2012