South Bend Cubs take down River Bandits 4-3 with just two hits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs only recorded two hits on Wednesday night, but they did not need anymore as the Cubbies topped Quad Cities 4-3.

The Cubs scored all four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

South Bend tied the game after outfielder Cole Roederer hit a high fly ball to right center the River Bandits outfielders lost in the sun.

The Cubs scored two more runs after Quad Cities walked two batters with the bases loaded. They added another run on a Bryce Windham sacrifice fly to left.

The Cubs have now won 11 games in a row dating back to 2019. They’ll go for win number 12 in a row Thursday night against Quad Cities. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

