Advertisement

3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured

A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school, and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene.

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count

Latest News

It was a long goodbye recorded on camera for New Hampshire woman and the hawk she had saved...
Hawk perches on woman’s arm after she saved it from drowning
FILE - In this July 9, 2013 file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign...
Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes, add staff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden to push his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold