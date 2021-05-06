Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of Pinhook Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

How about a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pinhook Park?

The dedication comes after a $1.7 million renovation to the park, funded through the My SB Parks and Trails project.

Visitors will notice several improvements, including a brand-new playground and new ADA accessible trails that wind their way throughout the park.

“It’s a real treasure chest out here, and we’re excited to kind of bring it back to its full capacity,” says Aaron Perri with South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts.

The Pinhook Park Community Center also received noticeable upgrades, including new wood flooring and an expanded kitchen area.

