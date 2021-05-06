Advertisement

Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of Pinhook Park

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

How about a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pinhook Park?

The dedication comes after a $1.7 million renovation to the park, funded through the My SB Parks and Trails project.

Visitors will notice several improvements, including a brand-new playground and new ADA accessible trails that wind their way throughout the park.

“It’s a real treasure chest out here, and we’re excited to kind of bring it back to its full capacity,” says Aaron Perri with South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts.

The Pinhook Park Community Center also received noticeable upgrades, including new wood flooring and an expanded kitchen area.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Latest News

Courthouse in South Bend
Evidentiary hearing today in South Bend police tapes case
What if one treatment could allow Covid patients to recover more easily at home?
Medical Moment: Pop a pill to keep Covid symptoms at bay?
What’s Good in Michiana? Well, how about nurses in our community being honored today for...
Michiana nurses honored for National Nurses Week
Warsaw police looking for theft suspects
Warsaw police looking for theft suspects