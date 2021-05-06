Remaining Chilly for a While

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLY THROUGH THE WEEKEND... We’ll stay quite chilly for mid-May as we head through this weekend. We even have a slight chance for frost Friday morning, and a better chance on Saturday morning. Saturday should feature a lot of sunshine. Then, on Mother’s Day, a large, wet, storm system will move through the Ohio River Valley. We’ll be on the northern fringe, and we “could” get missed by the rain...but I would count on some rain at times. A slow warm up next week...

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy...areas of fog and frost late. Low: 35, Wind: WNW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower in spots. High: 56, Wind: NW 9-18

Friday night: Clearing and colder with frost in many areas. Low: 33

Saturday: A good deal of sunshine, but still cool. High: 58

