Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett ready to face alma mater Florida State this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend Notre Dame plays it’s third Top 15 showdown at Frank Eck Stadium as the 14th ranked Florida State Seminoles come to the Bend.

The Top 15 showdown adds a little juice to the match up, but for Irish manager Link Jarrett it means more.

That’s because Jarrett was the starting short stop for Florida State from 1991-1994. He helped lead the Seminoles to three appearances in the College World Series.

Jarrett has never coached against his alma mater before, and he says it will be another special weekend for him.

“This is unique and I spent a lot of time in that uniform as a player,” Jarrett said. “You give it all you have when you are playing there. Your foundation as a coach, if you are coaching in college, you have a foundation of what you learned when you were starting out as a player in college. There’s a lot of layers that are special about what has happened to me this season. It doesn’t take away from your desire to win the games, obviously. That’s the important piece. The end goal is the same but some of the stories that you think about when that team is in play are unique.”

So not only is it Link Jarrett’s first time coaching against his alma mater, it is also the final home series of the regular season for the Irish.

First pitch in Game 1 of the series is at 6 PM on Friday on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.