Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, 16 News Now has learned.

Court documents show the 20-year-old crashed his 2014 white BMW on South Bend Avenue near Corby Boulevard around 3:00 a.m on April 25.

When police got to the scene, they found the car crashed with the airbags deployed, nobody in the vehicle and the keys missing.

Police believe Flemister was headed west on South Bend Ave. and ran off the road and into the concrete median.

The police report estimates the damage is between $10,001-$25,000.

Prosecutors say Flemister initially told police that night that his car was taken without permission from Eddy Street Commons.

However, during a police interview on May 3, Flemister admitted to driving the car and leaving before police arrived.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charge Thursday morning in the St. Joseph County Superior Court.

If convicted, Flemister faces up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Last season for the Irish, Flemister rushed for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

We have reached out to Notre Dame Football for a comment but have not heard back yet.

