Michigan Senate GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes early

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Senate Republicans have relaxed legislation that would have prohibited the use of absentee ballot drop boxes on Election Day, instead proposing to close them at 5 p.m. - three hours before Michigan polls close.

The change, which isn’t appeasing opponents, was announced Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Ed McBroom says the goal is to let clerks gather and process ballots earlier “so they’re not out after hours working all night to process thousands and thousands of ballots.”

But critics of the legislation, including local election administrators, say drop boxes should remain open until 8 p.m. and are convenient and secure.

