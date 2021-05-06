Michiana nurses honored for National Nurses Week

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good in Michiana? Well, how about nurses in our community being honored today for National Nurses Week!

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller tells us more about Thursday’s event with Saint Joseph Health System and what nurses say the past year has been like for them.

Nurses at Saint Joseph Health say the past year has been unlike any other in their career, but they are proud to be doing their part in serving the community.

“We really just had to focus a little bit more on being with that patient at a time when they’re feeling really vulnerable,” Operating Room RN Tina Cothard said.

“Any healthcare worker has been impacted. We are tired, but we’re still coming to work every day because that’s our job,” Operating Room RN Lauren Fioritto said.

Even with the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the nurses today say they are proud of their work this past year.

“We’ve done a really good job at getting through all this COVID stuff and making sure everyone still has a good experience,” Maternal Child RN Cara Keck said.

These nurses say this week doesn’t necessarily mean receiving gifts but rather just a simple thank-you.

“You know, just a simple ‘hey thanks for what you do.’ We’re tired. We have long days, and some people sometimes just saying a simple thanks means so much more than people understand,” Fioritto said.

“To thank us would be to do the things that are recommended to prevent COVID to keep us all healthy,” COVID Unit RN Beverly Wingo said.

And they hope people will continue to recognize the impact nurses have in our community.

“I’m hoping that more people that have considered nursing might step up and just kind of see the impact that nursing has had on the world,” Cothard said.

National Nurses Week starts Thursday and lasts until next Wednesday, so make sure to take the time to thank the nurses in your life.

