Medical Moment: Pop a pill to keep Covid symptoms at bay?

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What if one treatment could allow Covid patients to recover more easily at home?

When it comes to treating Covid, is it possible to pop a pill and avoid the serious side effects that sometimes develop?

Well, as Martie Salt reports, researchers are testing a drug right now.

The trial is considered phase 2-3, meaning researchers are testing for safety and also establishing an effective dose.

