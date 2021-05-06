Advertisement

Man shot near Constantine little league park

Shooting at Constantine little league park
Shooting at Constantine little league park(WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near a little league park in Constantine during a game.

Officials tell WOOD-TV a high school sporting event was shut down Wednesday night due to the incident.

Constantine Public Schools says it happened during several little league games, but no children were injured.

No one is in custody at this time.

Constantine Public Schools says it will have counselors available to talk to students Thursday.

