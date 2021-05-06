Advertisement

Man arrested after high-speed chase in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old is facing charges after a police pursuit in Goshen.

Officers tried to pull over Alberto Rivera on Elkhart Road around midnight Thursday morning. He failed to stop, instead leading police on a chase at excessive speeds.

The chase ended when Rivera’s vehicle hit a fence.

He’s was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, driving while suspended prior, and possession of marijuana.

