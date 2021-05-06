Irish freshman infielder Cassidy Grimm makes the most of her recent opportunities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team has its senior weekend this weekend against Boston College.

However, one of the Domers who has impressed head coach Deanna Gumpf at the dish recently is freshman infielder Cassidy Grimm.

The Chesterton High School grad has received more opportunities at the plate recently, and she’s delivered.

Grimm has recorded four hits in the last three games, and Gumpf hopes she continues to get production from the freshman.

“When good things have been happening for of as of late, it’s because we are producing at the top, we’re producing in the middle and we’re producing at the bottom,” Gumpf said. “[Grimm] has really brought that spark into our lineup. People don’t know what to expect from her because she is a freshman. She hasn’t played a lot. We put her in a tough situation and her defense has been stellar. The way that she has been finding the ball, she’s really finding the middle of the ball and her power has been awesome. She’s come up big for us on multiple occasions.”

Grimm will look to come up big again this weekend as Notre Dame plays its final home series of the season against Boston College.

Game 1 of the series is Friday at 5 PM.

