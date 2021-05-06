Advertisement

Groundbreaking marks beginning of fiber optics project in Bristol

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday, the City of Bristol held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of becoming a “gig town” there.

Starting this week, City Manager Mike Yoder says the City of Bristol will be teaming up with Surf Air for a project that will install fiber optics on homes throughout the area.

Yoder says installing the fiber optics will not only help provide reliable high-speed internet for residents, but will help local students as well.

“E-Learning, you need access to really good quality, high-quality, high-speed internet. It hasn’t been available to all of the kids in the community. Bristol is fortunate that Surf Air has chosen this community, I think will be the second one in the county, that everybody will be served by gigabit level service,” says Mike Yoder, City Manager of Bristol.

The project is expected to take until June before the new service is active for the public to use.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Latest News

In the month of April, we’ve seen several shootings in our area, South Bend in particular.
Violence in Michiana: “Why Shoot?”
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Remaining Chilly for a While
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First graders at Coloma Elementary School are showing their moms just how much they love them...
Coloma Elementary students make flower cards for Mother’s Day
This is by far I&M’s biggest solar farm, generating more power than all four of their other...
I&M ‘flips the switch’ officially opening St. Joseph Solar Farm