Groundbreaking marks beginning of fiber optics project in Bristol

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday, the City of Bristol held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of becoming a “gig town” there.

Starting this week, City Manager Mike Yoder says the City of Bristol will be teaming up with Surf Air for a project that will install fiber optics on homes throughout the area.

Yoder says installing the fiber optics will not only help provide reliable high-speed internet for residents, but will help local students as well.

“E-Learning, you need access to really good quality, high-quality, high-speed internet. It hasn’t been available to all of the kids in the community. Bristol is fortunate that Surf Air has chosen this community, I think will be the second one in the county, that everybody will be served by gigabit level service,” says Mike Yoder, City Manager of Bristol.

The project is expected to take until June before the new service is active for the public to use.

