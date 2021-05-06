Advertisement

Freaky Friday comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
May. 6, 2021
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Premier Arts is kicking off their season at the Lerner Theatre this weekend with the show Freaky Friday.

This will be Premier Arts’ first show in front of a live audience since October.

Freaky Friday is about a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies and have one day to make things right again.

You can expect lots of singing, dancing, and of course, great music.

“The music is out of this world,” said Ashlea Harrington, director of education for Premier Arts. “Very catchy and I think you’ll leave with a favorite song.”

Freaky Friday will be at the Lerner Theatre Friday, May 7th through Sunday, May 9th.

For information on times and tickets, click here.

