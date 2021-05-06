First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and Damp Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Light sprinkles under cloudy skies early in the day. Scattered showers continuing on and off throughout much of the afternoon and into the early evening before things begin to dry out. Remaining cooler and breezy from time to time. High of 53.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of a sprinkle late, otherwise clouds begin to clear. Turning cold late with a few patchy areas of frost possible by Friday morning. Low of 35.

FRIDAY: A weak front will move through the area bringing a mixture of sun and clouds along with the chance for a few light showers throughout the early afternoon. Remaining on the cooler side with highs only in the middle 50s and turning breezy. High of 56.

SATURDAY: Mother’s Day weekend starts off dry but chilly during the morning. Patchy frost likely on Saturday morning before a high that will reach into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A mixture of sun and clouds with clouds increasing late in the evening. High of 58.

LONG RANGE: The storm system that is moving to our South on Mother’s Day could bring a few showers to the region, the chance for rain will be possible, but a complete wash out is not looking likely at this time. Keep checking back for the latest on the Mother’s Day weekend rain chances!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, May 5th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 55

Wednesday’s Low: 39

Precipitation: 0.00″

