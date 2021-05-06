Advertisement

Elkhart teachers react to referendum failing

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers at Elkhart Community Schools are now speaking out after a referendum failed Tuesday.

The money would have been used to reduce health insurance costs, support early college and career tech programs, and increase teacher salaries.

“I am so sad. There’s a lot of reasons that make me very emotional,” said Carla Darr, a reading interventionist with Elkhart Community Schools (ECS).

“I think there’s a feeling of profound sadness. It’s very hard to feel as if the community doesn’t support your profession,” said ECS teacher Holly Stanfill.

“There are teachers and staff right now who would have letters of resignation ready to go, that they will leave our district,” said ECS Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer.

Teachers told 16 News Now some plan to now leave the profession, retire early or will move to another district.

“I think that teachers want to stay. Teachers want to stay in Elkhart. Teachers believe in what we are doing. They believe in the programs that we offer, but many are in situations where that’s not going to be feasible,” Stanfill said.

Stanfill said it is hard “not to feel hopeless.” The referendum, she said, gave teachers a “glimmer of hope.”

“I’ve had time to process some of my feelings and my disappointment. I was hopeful that more citizens would go out and vote yesterday and the days leading up, and obviously hopeful that the vote would go differently,” Stanfill said.

Thalheimer said his administration did all they could to be transparent about the needs of the district.

“Some people have woven together a narrative of time before I came to the district that people just wanted to feed into and we are really trying to change that. I am trying to be transparent,” said Thalheimer.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Latest News

South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
Michiana Fully Vaccinated Percentage 5-5-21. Ages 16+.
Vaccine Tracker: What’s the risk if we don’t hit herd immunity?
A new ice rink, cafe, and event center are expected to open in Mishawaka next year.
New ice rink, cafe, event center coming to Mishawaka
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Chilly with Showers Arriving