Elkhart teachers react to referendum failing

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers at Elkhart Community Schools are now speaking out after a referendum failed Tuesday.

The money would have been used to reduce health insurance costs, support early college and career tech programs, and increase teacher salaries.

“I am so sad. There’s a lot of reasons that make me very emotional,” said Carla Darr, a reading interventionist with Elkhart Community Schools (ECS).

“I think there’s a feeling of profound sadness. It’s very hard to feel as if the community doesn’t support your profession,” said ECS teacher Holly Stanfill.

“There are teachers and staff right now who would have letters of resignation ready to go, that they will leave our district,” said ECS Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer.

Teachers told 16 News Now some plan to now leave the profession, retire early or will move to another district.

“I think that teachers want to stay. Teachers want to stay in Elkhart. Teachers believe in what we are doing. They believe in the programs that we offer, but many are in situations where that’s not going to be feasible,” Stanfill said.

Stanfill said it is hard “not to feel hopeless.” The referendum, she said, gave teachers a “glimmer of hope.”

“I’ve had time to process some of my feelings and my disappointment. I was hopeful that more citizens would go out and vote yesterday and the days leading up, and obviously hopeful that the vote would go differently,” Stanfill said.

Thalheimer said his administration did all they could to be transparent about the needs of the district.

“Some people have woven together a narrative of time before I came to the district that people just wanted to feed into and we are really trying to change that. I am trying to be transparent,” said Thalheimer.

