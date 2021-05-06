Advertisement

Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9

Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single...
Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox held on after blowing three previous leads to beat the Tigers 12-9.

Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error.

The Red Sox led 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before falling behind 9-8 and rallying one last time, scoring four runs in the eighth.

Rafael Devers drove in three runs on a pair of singles.

But the Red Sox third baseman also committed two errors.

Matt Andriese earned the win despite giving up the lead in the eighth.

5/6/2021 5:43:59 PM (GMT -4:00)

