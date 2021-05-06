Advertisement

Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’

(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth) (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Concord High School teacher is being fired after making “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature,” the school system announced Thursday.

From Concord Community Schools:

On Wednesday, May 5, Concord Community Schools administrators learned of inappropriate comments of a sexual nature made by one of its high school teachers. Concord Community Schools immediately reported the allegations to Concord Community Schools Police Department officers and the Department of Child Services. Additionally, school administrators began their own investigation.

Concord Community Schools placed the teacher, Andrew Cowells, on leave and has commenced the employment termination process. Cowells is prohibited from returning to any school premises or contacting any students, parents, or staff members.

Rest assured that any conduct that places our students at risk in any manner will be dealt with directly and severely. We are entrusted everyday with the safety and wellbeing of our community’s youth; we will not shirk that responsibility.

This matter remains under investigation by school and other officials. Various state and federal privacy laws prohibit disclosure of certain information. To avoid interfering with and possibly jeopardizing those investigations, Concord Community Schools will not be commenting further at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse

Latest News

South Bend Police investigating after juvenile arrives at hospital
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Goshen
Shooting at Constantine little league park
Man shot near Constantine little league park
Elkhart teachers react to referendum not passing
Elkhart teachers react to referendum failing