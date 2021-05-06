Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Concord High School teacher is being fired after making “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature,” the school system announced Thursday.

From Concord Community Schools:

On Wednesday, May 5, Concord Community Schools administrators learned of inappropriate comments of a sexual nature made by one of its high school teachers. Concord Community Schools immediately reported the allegations to Concord Community Schools Police Department officers and the Department of Child Services. Additionally, school administrators began their own investigation.

Concord Community Schools placed the teacher, Andrew Cowells, on leave and has commenced the employment termination process. Cowells is prohibited from returning to any school premises or contacting any students, parents, or staff members.

Rest assured that any conduct that places our students at risk in any manner will be dealt with directly and severely. We are entrusted everyday with the safety and wellbeing of our community’s youth; we will not shirk that responsibility.

This matter remains under investigation by school and other officials. Various state and federal privacy laws prohibit disclosure of certain information. To avoid interfering with and possibly jeopardizing those investigations, Concord Community Schools will not be commenting further at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.