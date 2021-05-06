Coloma Elementary students make flower cards for Mother’s Day

Mich. (WNDU) - You know what’s good in Michiana?

How about first graders making cards for their moms?

First graders at Coloma Elementary School are showing their moms just how much they love them by making homemade flower cards!

It happened earlier this afternoon.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s an educational element to this project too.

Students recently learned the parts of a plant during their science lesson, and they’re incorporating what they learned while making their cards.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.