Advertisement

Coloma Elementary students make flower cards for Mother’s Day

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - You know what’s good in Michiana?

How about first graders making cards for their moms?

First graders at Coloma Elementary School are showing their moms just how much they love them by making homemade flower cards!

It happened earlier this afternoon.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s an educational element to this project too.

Students recently learned the parts of a plant during their science lesson, and they’re incorporating what they learned while making their cards.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher to be fired after ‘inappropriate comments’
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
South Bend police investigating shooting on basketball court
Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after...
Notre Dame Football’s C’Bo Flemister charged with leaving the scene of an accident
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Latest News

In the month of April, we’ve seen several shootings in our area, South Bend in particular.
Violence in Michiana: “Why Shoot?”
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Remaining Chilly for a While
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
This is by far I&M’s biggest solar farm, generating more power than all four of their other...
I&M ‘flips the switch’ officially opening St. Joseph Solar Farm