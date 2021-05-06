Advertisement

Beiger teacher named Mishawaka's Elementary Teacher of the Year

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

How about a Beiger Elementary School teacher learning she’s been named the School City of Mishawaka’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Robyn Futa teaches third graders at Beiger.

She was surprised with the news this morning.

And she had a heartfelt message for her students and co-workers after learning about the award.

“It is easy being a great teacher when you have a class that’s as amazing as these kids. And when you have support from staff and an awesome administrator. I am so humbled right now. And thank you so much, oh my gosh!” Futa said.

On behalf of everyone here at WNDU, congratulations Mrs. Futa!

