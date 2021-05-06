Bagley’s fast start helps Kings race past Pacers 104-93

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 104-93 victory at Indiana.

The Kings have won four straight and swept the two-game series from Pacers for the first time in five years.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Sacramento pulled away late in the first half to take a 56-47 lead and took control by extending the margin to 76-56 midway through the third quarter.

5/5/2021 10:36:53 PM (GMT -4:00)