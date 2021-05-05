Advertisement

Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7

A pregnant woman holds her stomach.
A pregnant woman holds her stomach.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven, Mali’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies via cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, the ministry announced.

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.

Cisse had been expecting seven babies. Malian doctors, under government orders, sent Cisse to Morocco for the births because there wasn’t adequate equipment to deal with this extremely rare pregnancy.

The private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, where she was treated, confirmed she gave birth there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Latest News

The pandemic has changed the standards for working on the road and cleanliness on airplanes.
What COVID-era travel changes are likely here to stay?
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the...
Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine
People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them...
WH COVID response briefing: Now you can text for vaccine locations
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies