Winker’s single in 10th leads Reds over White Sox 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury García was caught stealing in the top half, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the White Sox 1-0 for a two-game split. Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray and Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing two hits each in seven innings. Cincinnati stopped its 18-inning scoreless streak as Liam Hendriks lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent.

