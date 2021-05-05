Advertisement

Winker’s single in 10th leads Reds over White Sox 1-0

Cincinnati stopped its 18-inning scoreless streak as Liam Hendriks lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent.
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, back right, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI...
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, back right, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI walk-off single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Reds won 1-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury García was caught stealing in the top half, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the White Sox 1-0 for a two-game split. Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray and Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing two hits each in seven innings. Cincinnati stopped its 18-inning scoreless streak as Liam Hendriks lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Latest News

The Chicago Cubs celebrate David Bote's game winning RBI single as they tear off his jersey...
Bote hits walk-off against Dodgers in the ninth
The South Bend Cubs and the Quad Cities River Bandits stand for the National Anthem ahead of...
South Bend Cubs win 2021 Season Opener over Quad Cities 7-4
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, dances with Alex Verdugo after crossing home plate...
Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway
Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease hits for a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0