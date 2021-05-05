Advertisement

Whitko schools gives staff $1,000 stipend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week, and Whitko Community Schools is thanking their staff with a special stipend.

School board members will vote near the end of the month to approve the resolution, but have already issued support for it.

The measure calls for each teacher and staff member to receive a $1,000 stipend to recognize the extra work they’ve had to put in due to the pandemic.

In addition, all district administrators plan to waive their own stipend, in order to help award an additional $500per classroom teacher for additional supplies and materials.

“Just this week, I think people tend to kind of look a little bit closer at what teachers do and have a real appreciation for that,” says Angela Speicher. Speicher has worked for Whitko for more than 30 years.

“To know that I am seen for all that hard work that I’m doing makes it, makes me want to do that hard work even more because I know that I’m being seen for it and appreciated for it,” says Lindsay Moseley, a 2nd grade teacher at Pierceton Elementary.

The school board will vote on the measure at their next meeting, May 24.

Staff are expected to receive their stipends in early June.

