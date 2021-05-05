Wednesday’s Child: Tech-minded teen needs family

Mich. (WNDU) - Grant Me Hope is a non-profit organization that provides videos of Michigan foster children in need of adoption. This week’s Wednesday’s Child is a Grant Me Hope story of 14 year old Isabella, or “Bella” as she prefers.

Bella has a beautiful smile and attitude. She likes to sing and dance, when no one is watching! She loves technology and will spend her free time watching YouTube videos and playing video games.

“I’m sort of a tech nerd. I’ve loved Minecraft ever since the day I’ve heard of it,” said Isabella. “The second I started playing it, I was like hooked basically from there until now.”

This Michigan teenager has been in foster care for the past four years and is available for adoption. She would fit nicely with a single mom or two parents.

“I probably would like a mom, middle-aged mom; maybe a dad,” said Isabella. “I wouldn’t mind probably having siblings the same age as me.”

Bella is fascinated by birds. She has been studying them for a long time and would love to have a parakeet someday.

If you would like to learn more about Bella, just click on these links to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Grant Me Hope: MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children and Isabella | GrantMehope

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.