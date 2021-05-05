Advertisement

Tips on making the perfect taco for Cinco de Mayo

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - On this Cinco de Mayo, we caught up with a local chef at Jesus Latin Grill and Tequila Bar to learn how to make the perfect taco.

Chef Drew Sachau, corporate chef for Market Fresh Gourmet Restaurants, says it all starts with fresh, quality ingredients.

Quality tortillas are also a must, and he suggests that they be warm.

And if you’re looking to make the perfect margarita to go along with your taco, all you need is some fresh lime juice, tequila, Orange Liqueur and powdered sugar.

“Taco and the margarita is the perfect combo,” Chef Drew said. “Number one, you’re playing with two different temperatures. You have a hot taco, and you have the cool margarita. This combination of going back with the acidity kind of cleanses your pallet, allows you to continue tasting.”

Chef Drew recommends grilling your taco meat for the best flavor.

For more tips on making the perfect taco, watch the above video.

