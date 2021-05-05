Svechnikov helps Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks 6-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Svechnikov also had an assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s third-period goal for the Hurricanes. Carolina had to battle and erase a 2-0 deficit to maintain momentum toward winning the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy. It was Carolina’s fifth straight win and 12th straight game with at least a point. Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from the playoff race with Monday’s loss to Carolina. This was Chicago’s sixth straight loss.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)