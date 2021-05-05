Advertisement

Svechnikov helps Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks 6-3

This was Chicago’s sixth straight loss.
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) shoots the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender...
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) shoots the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Svechnikov also had an assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s third-period goal for the Hurricanes. Carolina had to battle and erase a 2-0 deficit to maintain momentum toward winning the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy. It was Carolina’s fifth straight win and 12th straight game with at least a point. Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from the playoff race with Monday’s loss to Carolina. This was Chicago’s sixth straight loss.

