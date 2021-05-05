South Bend Cubs win 2021 Season Opener over Quad Cities 7-4

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in 600 days, the South Bend Cubs played a baseball game at Four Winds Field on Tuesday Night. It was a good night for the boys in blue, as the Cubs topped Quad Cities 7-4.

“It’s just icing on the cake to be honest with you,” Cubs manager Michael Ryan said. “To be able to be on the field. To see lights on, the scoreboard, to playing in front of fans, to play in a meaningful game, I tell ya, it’s so special especially after you wait a year. So many emotions tonight. Glad we could end the night with the big win.”

The Cubs broke the scoring open in the fourth inning, as Cam Balego singled to left to drive home Chase Strumpf.

The River Bandits would take the lead but the Cubs would come back out in front after a Delvin Zinn sac fly to right field. Zinn drove in more crucial runs than that. In the eighth inning, Zinn hit a two-RBI double to give the Cubs the insurance they needed to pull off the win.

South Bend still has five games remaining in the series with Quad Cities. First pitch in Game 2 of the series is Wednesday night at 7:05 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.