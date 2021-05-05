Advertisement

South Bend Cubs win 2021 Season Opener over Quad Cities 7-4

In the eighth inning, Zinn hit a two-RBI double to give the Cubs the insurance they needed to pull off the win.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in 600 days, the South Bend Cubs played a baseball game at Four Winds Field on Tuesday Night. It was a good night for the boys in blue, as the Cubs topped Quad Cities 7-4.

“It’s just icing on the cake to be honest with you,” Cubs manager Michael Ryan said. “To be able to be on the field. To see lights on, the scoreboard, to playing in front of fans, to play in a meaningful game, I tell ya, it’s so special especially after you wait a year. So many emotions tonight. Glad we could end the night with the big win.”

The Cubs broke the scoring open in the fourth inning, as Cam Balego singled to left to drive home Chase Strumpf.

The River Bandits would take the lead but the Cubs would come back out in front after a Delvin Zinn sac fly to right field. Zinn drove in more crucial runs than that. In the eighth inning, Zinn hit a two-RBI double to give the Cubs the insurance they needed to pull off the win.

South Bend still has five games remaining in the series with Quad Cities. First pitch in Game 2 of the series is Wednesday night at 7:05 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously...
More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

Latest News

The Chicago Cubs celebrate David Bote's game winning RBI single as they tear off his jersey...
Bote hits walk-off against Dodgers in the ninth
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, dances with Alex Verdugo after crossing home plate...
Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway
Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease hits for a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0
Irish second baseman Katie Marino steps up to the plate in a game against Charlotte on May 1,...
Notre Dame second baseman Abby Marino continues to make impact at the plate