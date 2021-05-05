Advertisement

Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway

Barnes didn’t allow a baserunner in the ninth, picking up his seventh save.
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, dances with Alex Verdugo after crossing home plate...
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, dances with Alex Verdugo after crossing home plate while celebrating his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the skidding Detroit Tigers 11-7. Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández also went deep for Boston, which led 8-2 after three innings but needed to hold off the Tigers late in a slugfest that featured 24 hits and 13 pitchers. Detroit has lost six straight and 11 of 12. The Tigers had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth, but Matt Barnes came out of the bullpen and got Miguel Cabrera to ground into a double play that ended the threat. Barnes didn’t allow a baserunner in the ninth, picking up his seventh save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

